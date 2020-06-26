Matt Rhule Gives Injury Update

Last year, the Carolina Panthers had a ton of injuries that impacted the team's success or lack-thereof in 2019. Two of the biggest injuries were quarterback Cam Newton and defensive lineman Kawann Short. Their absence proved to be a huge loss as the Panthers struggled to move the ball offensively and defensively, they gave up the fourth most rushing yards in the league (2,296). Not having Short in the middle of that defensive line was a big hole that they were unable to fill.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule addressed the media on Thursday and one of the things he talked about was the team's overall health. He says that the team as a whole seems to be in good shape and that Kawann Short and kicker Graham Gano are on the road to a full recovery.

"I think they're both making really good progress. I think they're both trending towards being healthy and being ready. All fo the reports have been that they are both working really hard and have been making a lot of progress, so I feel really good about that."

Having Short back to full health will make for an impressive tandem alongside rookie Derrick Brown. The two could easily help the Panthers transform into the best interior defensive lines in the NFC South. As for Gano, the Panthers would love to get him back to create a heated battle, yes I said it, a heated battle at kicker between he and Joey Slye. In 2019, Slye went 25/32 (78%) on field goal attempts and was 31/35 on extra point attempts. The last time Gano played a full season was 2017 in which he went 29/30 (98%) on field goals and 34/37 on PAT's.

Matt Rhule also declined to state whether any Panthers have tested positive for COVID-19. He did however, say that he has been tested and the results came back negative.

Do you think Kawann Short and Graham Gano will have a big impact on the Panthers this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

