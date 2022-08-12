Skip to main content

Matt Rhule Reveals QB Plan for Preseason Game vs Washington

A plan for the quarterbacks has been announced for this week's game.

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers wrapped up Fan Fest, the final practice before heading to Washington for the first preseason game against the Commanders.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold had the day off on Wednesday, the final day in Spartanburg, to allow Matt Corral and P.J. Walker to get a significant amount of reps, but they'll be in the spotlight this weekend when the quarterback battle really intensifies.

Head coach Matt Rhule declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday's game but he did reveal the plan for the quarterbacks.

"We won't announce that yet, but we know each guy is going to get a series. We'll play a lot of our starters 8, 10, 12, 15 plays depending on how the series goes. So, we'll play each quarterback for one series and get those guys out."

With Darnold and Mayfield each getting a series, P.J. Walker and Matt Corral will finish off the game.

The Panthers and Commanders are schedule to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST at FedEx Field.  

