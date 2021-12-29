Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Matt Rhule Names Starting QB vs Saints

    The Panthers have made a switch under center.
    With just two games remaining in the 2021 season and the postseason officially out of sight for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule now turns his focus to evaluating his options for 2022.

    Wednesday afternoon, Rhule named Sam Darnold the starting quarterback for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints which was to be expected. When Cam Newton signed to a 1-year, $10 million deal earlier in the year, it was to help the Panthers remain competitive and in the hunt for the playoffs. Now that it's no longer a possibility, it makes sense to let Darnold start the final two games of the season so they can have full conviction on what they would like to do with him moving forward.

    Carolina picked up the 5th-year option for Darnold prior to the start of the season, meaning he is owed $18 million next season. No other franchise is going to be willing to pick that up in a trade so if the Panthers do decide to deal him, they will have to foot most of the bill. However, if Darnold shows some sort of promise in these final two games, it may give Rhule and the front office hope that he can perform at a higher level behind a revamped offensive line next fall.

    Newton, 32, becomes a free agent at the end of the season and it seems rather unlikely that he comes back to the organization in 2022. Following the loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Newton came across as very reflective of his time in the NFL, which made it seem like he is contemplating retiring at season's end. Even if he chooses to continue to play, it will almost certainly be with another team, I would imagine. 

    Panthers and saints will kick off this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

