Matt Rhule Provides Latest Injury Update, One Player Could Need Surgery

For the most part, the Carolina Panthers have been in a really good spot health-wise throughout the first couple weeks of camp. There are no long-term injuries at this point from any of the 22 starters, but a few guys have been dinged up as of late, which is normal.

Saturday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters the status of undrafted rookie wide receiver Omar Bayless, who was impressing very early in camp, but has been out with a knee injury.

“Unfortunately, it looks like he’s going to have to have surgery. Again, it’s an old injury that’s been aggravated and they won’t know until they get in there the severity of it, so it could be a couple weeks or it could be a couple months. There’s still a lot of questions about what exactly it is to be quite honest. It’s something in his knee or his leg that’s irritated and they’re going to have to go in and either shave it a little bit or have to repair it, but either way it looks like he’s going to be down for a while in terms of camp.”

Bayless is someone who was gaining a lot of trust from not only the coaching staff, but the quarterbacks as well. Rhule even stated that "he has a real chance to help us" earlier this month.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Another wide receiver that was out of practice today was Seth Roberts, who signed a one-year deal this offseason.

“Seth Roberts is in the concussion protocol, so he’ll be out for that amount of time."

Rhule also noted that Brian Burns has been dealing with a few "bumps and bruises" but doesn't appear to be anything serious at this moment.

