Matt Rhule to Consider Kneeling During National Anthem

Jason Hewitt

Participating in social justice efforts has been one of the main priorities in the Panthers organization as of late. Based on the recent actions of players such as Shaq Thompson, Andre Smith, Chris Manhertz, and Tre Boston, it wouldn't be surprising to see many Panthers kneeling before games this season.

In a press conference via Zoom, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about kneeling and how he was willing to support his players in whatever they do in response to the recent killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless others. Rhule's history implies that he is a players' coach, and it seems like he will continue to relish this role in his first head coaching job in the NFL. Here's what he had to say about kneeling: 

"I am supportive of the cause. I am supportive of the movement. I'm supportive of social justice. I think for every person whether it's a coach, player, it'll be a very personal decision for each person. So, I'll support my players for whatever they do and then when the time comes I'll really think deeply about what's the best thing for me and what's the best way that I can show my support. I think a lot of this has come from the players, so I'll sort of wait and see which direction they're leaning and then like everyone else, I'll make my decisions."

If players are willing to take a knee during the national anthem, then Rhule will think about what he will do to show support for his players. Does this mean that he will be taking a knee alongside them? It seems like that is to be determined. Regardless, it seems like he won't be speaking out against them if they do decide to kneel. 

