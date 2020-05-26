Matt Rhule's Odds to Win Coach of the Year

According to BetOnline.AG, first-year head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule, has 33/1 odds to win AP Coach of the Year in 2020.

Rhule has better odds than six other head coaches:

Matt Rhule (CAR), Matt Patricia (DET), Zak Taylor (CIN) 33/1

Joe Judge (NYG), Jon Gruden (LVR), Ron Rivera (WAS) 40/1

Adam Gase (CHI), Bill O'Brien (HOU), Doug Marrone (JAX) 50/1

The Panthers are expected to be in a rebuild, which typically sets up perfectly for someone to exceed above expectations and win coach of the year.

Unfortunately, the NFL didn't do Rhule or the Panthers any favors with their schedule and Tom Brady now linking up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make it challenging to be considered a "surprising" team.

Do you expect Matt Rhule to be anywhere near contention of receiving the AP Coach of the Year award? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.