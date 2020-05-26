AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Matt Rhule's Odds to Win Coach of the Year

Schuyler Callihan

According to BetOnline.AG, first-year head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule, has 33/1 odds to win AP Coach of the Year in 2020.

Rhule has better odds than six other head coaches:

Matt Rhule (CAR), Matt Patricia (DET), Zak Taylor (CIN) 33/1

Joe Judge (NYG), Jon Gruden (LVR), Ron Rivera (WAS) 40/1

Adam Gase (CHI), Bill O'Brien (HOU), Doug Marrone (JAX) 50/1

The Panthers are expected to be in a rebuild, which typically sets up perfectly for someone to exceed above expectations and win coach of the year.

Unfortunately, the NFL didn't do Rhule or the Panthers any favors with their schedule and Tom Brady now linking up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make it challenging to be considered a "surprising" team.

Do you expect Matt Rhule to be anywhere near contention of receiving the AP Coach of the Year award? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keith Kirkwood Could Be a Pleasant Surprise for Panthers Offense

The Panthers could find a diamond in the rough with Keith Kirkwood

Schuyler Callihan

Who Will Start at EDGE With Brian Burns?

Stephen Weatherly and Yetur Gross-Matos are the two likely options

Jason Hewitt

D.J. Moore Tabbed as a "True Fantasy Sleeper" for 2020

The Panthers are expecting a big year from wide receiver D.J. Moore

Schuyler Callihan

What to Do With Christian McCaffrey's Over/Under Total on Rushing Yards

Can McCaffrey surpass his 2019 numbers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Jeremy Chinn Shows off Athleticism and Playmaking Ability

Panthers' second-round pick shows off his freakish athleticism during a workout video which is part of the bigger picture that Carolina possesses a player with immense potential.

Jack Duffy

Several Panthers Remain as Free Agents

Cam Newton, several others still looking for a new team

Schuyler Callihan

by

Yodasgrandma

No Return Date Set for Minicamps Despite Reports

Despite a report from Yahoo, the NFL has not set a return date for the start of minicamps but coaches are nearing a return to team facilities.

Jack Duffy

Carolina Could Be Back to its Winning Ways Sooner Than Later

Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff look to bring the Panthers back to the playoffs

Schuyler Callihan

by

ChefK

MAILBAG: Answering Your Questions on the Panthers

The staff answers your questions!

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

Diving Into Curtis Samuel's Untapped Potential

Will the Panthers wide receiver takeoff in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan