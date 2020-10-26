McCaffrey Returns to Practice, Rhule "Hopeful" He'll Play vs Falcons

The Carolina Panthers will be returning home to host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and we could be seeing the return of their best player - running back Christian McCaffrey.

Early Monday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that McCaffrey is "pushing to play" in Thursday night's contest, but also stated that it would be a "long shot" for him to play.

McCaffrey returned back to practice today and was in a red jersey on the sideline, not actively participating. When asked about his availability for this week vs Atlanta, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule thinks that he could give it a go, but at this time he is unsure and is just waiting on the green light from the trainers.

"I think it's a possibility. That's sort of out of my hands, but I'm hopeful that we will have him. It's when he's cleared by the doctors and trainers and all of that stuff, so I'm just waiting and as soon as they say he can go, he'll go."

The Panthers are 3-2 in McCaffrey's absence and will certainly need him moving forward to remain in the conversation for a spot in the playoffs. Carolina will travel for their next game to Kansas City for a battle against the Chiefs on November 8th.

