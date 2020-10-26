SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

McCaffrey Returns to Practice, Rhule "Hopeful" He'll Play vs Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers will be returning home to host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and we could be seeing the return of their best player - running back Christian McCaffrey.

Early Monday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that McCaffrey is "pushing to play" in Thursday night's contest, but also stated that it would be a "long shot" for him to play.

McCaffrey returned back to practice today and was in a red jersey on the sideline, not actively participating. When asked about his availability for this week vs Atlanta, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule thinks that he could give it a go, but at this time he is unsure and is just waiting on the green light from the trainers.

"I think it's a possibility. That's sort of out of my hands, but I'm hopeful that we will have him. It's when he's cleared by the doctors and trainers and all of that stuff, so I'm just waiting and as soon as they say he can go, he'll go."

The Panthers are 3-2 in McCaffrey's absence and will certainly need him moving forward to remain in the conversation for a spot in the playoffs. Carolina will travel for their next game to Kansas City for a battle against the Chiefs on November 8th.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for week eight

Schuyler Callihan

Top 3 Performers from the Carolina Panthers' Week 7 Loss

These guys played at a high level on Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/26

A full list of the Panthers latest injury report

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Release WR Seth Roberts

The Panthers have moved on from the veteran receiver

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey "Pushing to Play" vs Falcons

Star running back Christian McCaffrey inching closer to his return

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 7 Report Card: Defense

Grading the Panthers' defensive showing in the week seven loss to New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 7 Report Card: Offense

Grading the Panthers' offensive showing in the week seven loss to New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Things Are Better Than They Seem

Despite losing their second straight game, there's a lot to like from the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following Sunday's Loss to Saints

Panthers head coach talks about what went wrong in the teams three point loss

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions to Panthers Week 7 Close Loss Against Saints

The Panthers take the Saints down to the wire. Fall just short.

Josh Altorfer