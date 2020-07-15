McCaffrey the Leading Non-QB Choice for 2020 NFL MVP

Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey joined the Madden 99 club as he earned a 99 overall rating on this year's Madden video game, Madden 21.

There is no question that McCaffrey not only deserves that prestigious rating, but should also be included in this year's NFL MVP conversation. Sure, the Panthers aren't likely to make the playoffs, let alone win very many games, but if the MVP is truly about awarding the best player in the league, McCaffrey needs to be in the mix.

In a poll conducted on Monday by Mike Greenberg of ESPN, Christian McCaffrey was the fans' selection of who the MVP would be in 2020 if it is not given to a quarterback.

Not only did McCaffrey win the vote, he won in convincing fashion, furthering the case of him being included in the MVP talk. He brings so much to the Panthers offense and is the definition of "most valuable". He plays at an elite level in ways many running backs can't. He's a force in the run game, but is just as explosive in the passing game. If he posts another season of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards and isn't a top candidate, there is something seriously wrong with that equation.

