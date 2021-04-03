Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
One-on-One interview with new Panthers WR Micah Simon

The Panthers have signed former BYU Cougar, Micah Simon
After the BYU Pro Day, the Carolina Panthers were impressed by Wide Receiver Micah Simon's performance. On Tuesday, Simon signed with the Panthers. The former BYU Cougar went undrafted in 2020 and last played football in 2019, which was his senior season at BYU. 

In his final collegiate season, Simon caught 51 passes for 616 yards and two touchdowns. SI All Panthers Digital Host, Cierra Clark, caught up with Simon and his journey to the NFL. 

