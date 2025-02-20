Michigan monster named best NFL draft fit for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers need a lot of help on defense, but which prospects could benefit by going to Carolina? There's an obvious need for impact players, which would lead to a lot of playing time even for a rookie. Whether it's a linebacker, defensive lineman, edge rusher, safety, or even cornerback, there are snaps to be had.
However, that doesn't make the Panthers an ideal fit for everyone. They were recently named the worst possible fit for Abdul Carter. In the opposite sense, they've just been named one of the best places for a dominant Michigan defender in April's draft.
Mason Graham is a perfect fit in Carolina, NFL insider says
LastWordonSports' Grant Potter detailed what makes Michigan DL Mason Graham so good, and he labeled the three teams that are perfect fits for the defensive tackle. "Mason Graham is a well-balanced defensive lineman who can make his presence felt on the field in multiple ways, with good pass rush abilities and incredible run defense," he said. "He’s an explosive athlete, with active hands and a high motor. His arm length is a concern, and it does limit his upside a bit. However, Graham is so dominant and consistent in most parts of his game that it is not a huge concern."
According to Potter, that makes the Carolina Panthers (and Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints) a perfect landing spot for the Michigan star and former national champion. The Panthers had the worst run defense in the NFL, and Potter said Graham could be "one of the best run-defending defensive linemen in the league."
His pass-rushing leaves some to be desired, but the Panthers can pair him with Derrick Brown to help limit rushing opportunities and clog up the middle. They can get pass-rushing from other places in the draft or free agency, but they'll have to hope Graham does indeed fall to them at eight overall.
