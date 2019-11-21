Midweek Musings ...

Make no mistake about it -- the Carolina Panthers, coming off of a 29-3 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, are at a critical point of their 2019 season. It was Carolina's third loss in three games, one that further widened the gap between the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints.

But, more than that, the competitive tone of that defeat wasn't nearly as close as the final 26-point margin. Atlanta controlled nearly every aspect of that game while the Panthers (5-5) struggled to merely avoid being shut out for the first time since 2002. With a trip to the division-leading Saints up next -- an 8-2 team that's won seven of its last eight games -- the odds are long of a turnaround happening this week.

Here are five things to consider as gameday approaches at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Sunday, 1 PM ET on CBS, Saints -10):

This will be the 50th meeting between the teams, with Carolina holding a slim 24-24 advantage. But the series has been lopsided lately, with New Orleans winning five of the last six meetings -- though the Panthers won the last game 33-14 during the 2018 regular season finale. Carolina was dominant before that, taking six of the previous eight match-ups.

Who's more motivated? A Saints team that can wrap up their third straight NFC South title with a win? Or a Carolina team that started the year 0-2 and rebounded to reel off four straight wins only to fall back into its current skid? And the tie that binds the team is that both were dominated in consecutive weeks by an Atlanta team that had previously won only one game.

Both teams must excel at protecting the quarterback -- or at least do better than in previous weeks. The Saints gave up six sacks to an Atlanta team that had totaled seven through the first nine weeks of the season -- the most times Drew Brees was sacked in his career. Likewise, Carolina allowed the Falcons to get to quarterback Kyle Allen five times. Allen has been sacked 18 times over the past four games after being brought down 10 times during his 4-0 run as a starter this season.

You have to wonder if New Orleans coach Sean Payton might try to really get Alvin Kamara going this week? And it's been a ho-hum year for Alvin Kamara, who has only one rushing touchdown this season after finding the end zone 14 times last season. Kamara had a career-high 14 first-half touches during Sunday's 34-17 win at Tampa Bay, finishing with 75 yards rushing on 13 carries (he also caught 10 passes for 47 yards). While those numbers aren't all-pro quality, they're improvement from the previous week when he rushed for 24 yards on four carries and caught eight passes for 50 yards. His stats this week could be vastly different against a Carolina defense that has been somewhat impotent against the run for much of this season. The Panthers did have success against Atlanta, however, holding the Falcons to 54 net rushing yards.