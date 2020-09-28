Mike Davis Talks Emotions of TD After Anniversary of Father's Passing

It was an emotional day for many on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers collected their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt Rhule earned his first NFL win, many returning players from 2019 experienced their first win in ten games, and Mike Davis made his first start as a Panther nearly one year after his father's passing.

Davis had the Panthers' lone touchdown on the day and shortly after the game he tweeted a video of the score to honor his dad.

"So my dad died on September 25th of last year. That was a couple days ago, two days ago. I've just really been thinking about it and this game, I just really wanted to go out there and play for him even though I'm always thinking about him. it was just a big deal for me with him dying two days from a year. I'm just always thinking about him," Davis said.

When asked if Davis was thinking about his dad on his way to the end zone, he responded, "I was thinking about him the whole time. It's crazy to me. My dad was my biggest fan and I know that he wanted to see me play and go out there and do my thing. With me wearing 28, I know he would've just loved to see it. Me being close to home, it really kind of hurt a little bit because I know he would've wanted to be at every game. I'm trying not to tear up. I just loved my dad so much and I think it's crazy he went away. Cancer really took him from me."

Davis is replacing Christian McCaffrey (ankle) in the starting lineup and will be doing so for at least two more weeks, possibly longer. He has been sort of an NFL journeyman in his first seven years in the league playing on four teams, but now has a chance to cement himself in this Carolina backfield alongside Christian McCaffrey. Some guys just need an opportunity and Davis is flourishing in his.

He ended the game with 46 yards on 13 carries and 45 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

