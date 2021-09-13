BREAKING: Myles Hartsfield Expected to Miss Several Weeks

September 13, 2021
Myles Hartsfield Expected to Miss Several Weeks

Injury update on the Panther defensive back.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers will be without defensive back Myles Hartsfield for an extended period of time. Hartsfield injured his wrist in Sunday's game against the New York Jets and did not return.

Head coach Matt Rhule provided the media with an update on his status on Monday evening.

"Early indications are that he would probably be out 8-12 weeks, somewhere in that range. I think they're goin through the process of talking to doctors but it looks like it will be a surgical matter."

With Hartsfield being out for possibly 2-3 months he will be placed on injured reserve. The Panthers are reportedly bringing back corners Corn Elder and Rashaan Melvin to the practice squad.

