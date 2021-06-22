New Names & New Roles in Panthers' Front Office

The Panthers have some new folks in the building holding some very important roles.

The Carolina Panthers have made a ton of roster moves over the last several months but they have also made their fair share of front office moves as well.

Earlier this offseason, the Panthers hired Scott Fitterer as general manager and then brought on former Panther Dan Morgan as the assistant GM.

On Monday, the Panthers also announced several other front office additions/new titles. Director of player personnel Pat Stewart had been promoted to VP of player personnel. Coaching assistant E.J. Barthel is now a pro scout while newly hired Cole Spencer will be the team's director of college scouting. Jeff Morrow, who has years of experience as a college scout has moved into a senior personnel executive role.

Below is a full look at the Panthers' current front office members along with their titles.

Assistant GM - Dan Morgan

VP of Football Operations and Senior Advisor to Ownership and Management - Steven Drummond

VP of Player Personnel - Pat Stewart

Director of Player Negotiations - Samir Suleiman

Director of Pro Personnel - Matt Allen

Assistant Director of Pro Personnel - Rob Hanrahan

Pro Scout - EJ Barthel

Director of College Scouting - Cole Spencer

National Scout - Jared Kirksey

National Scout - Tyler Ramsey

Area Scouts - Jon Howard, Jonathan Fields, Robert Haines, Joel Patten, Eli Montague, Lee McNeil (Blesto)

Senior Personnel Executive - Jeff Morrow

Executive Administrator to the GM and Football Operations - Claire Burke

Scouting Coordinator - Samantha Diamond

Scouting Assistants - David Cobb, Corey Fuller

Director of Football Operations - Mike Anderson

Football Operations Manager - Trip Foreman

Director of Football Analytics - Taylor Rajack

Football Analytics Assistant - Bennie Contrino

Player Engagement Manager - Jaiquawn Jarrett

Player Engagement Assistant - Gus Felder

Assistant Strength and Conditioning - Corey Campbell

Applied Performance Science and Rehab Specialist - Ale Oliveira

Assistant Athletic Trainer - Karen Ocwieja

Cornerbacks coach/Director of Player Evaluation - Evan Cooper

