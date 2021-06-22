New Names & New Roles in Panthers' Front Office
The Carolina Panthers have made a ton of roster moves over the last several months but they have also made their fair share of front office moves as well.
Earlier this offseason, the Panthers hired Scott Fitterer as general manager and then brought on former Panther Dan Morgan as the assistant GM.
On Monday, the Panthers also announced several other front office additions/new titles. Director of player personnel Pat Stewart had been promoted to VP of player personnel. Coaching assistant E.J. Barthel is now a pro scout while newly hired Cole Spencer will be the team's director of college scouting. Jeff Morrow, who has years of experience as a college scout has moved into a senior personnel executive role.
Below is a full look at the Panthers' current front office members along with their titles.
Assistant GM - Dan Morgan
VP of Football Operations and Senior Advisor to Ownership and Management - Steven Drummond
VP of Player Personnel - Pat Stewart
Director of Player Negotiations - Samir Suleiman
Director of Pro Personnel - Matt Allen
Assistant Director of Pro Personnel - Rob Hanrahan
Pro Scout - EJ Barthel
Director of College Scouting - Cole Spencer
National Scout - Jared Kirksey
National Scout - Tyler Ramsey
Area Scouts - Jon Howard, Jonathan Fields, Robert Haines, Joel Patten, Eli Montague, Lee McNeil (Blesto)
Senior Personnel Executive - Jeff Morrow
Executive Administrator to the GM and Football Operations - Claire Burke
Scouting Coordinator - Samantha Diamond
Scouting Assistants - David Cobb, Corey Fuller
Director of Football Operations - Mike Anderson
Football Operations Manager - Trip Foreman
Director of Football Analytics - Taylor Rajack
Football Analytics Assistant - Bennie Contrino
Player Engagement Manager - Jaiquawn Jarrett
Player Engagement Assistant - Gus Felder
Assistant Strength and Conditioning - Corey Campbell
Applied Performance Science and Rehab Specialist - Ale Oliveira
Assistant Athletic Trainer - Karen Ocwieja
Cornerbacks coach/Director of Player Evaluation - Evan Cooper
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.