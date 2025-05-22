All Panthers

Analyst predicts Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson unlikely to get paid next offseason

Bryce Young's eventual extension might have to wait

Zach Roberts

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At the end of this season, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson will be eligible for extension. C.J. Stroud as well, but he's far more likely to get a massive extension than the other two presently. The teams can decide on a fifth-year option, extension, or letting it play out. It's a big decision for both the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts next offseason.

It might be disingenuous to loop those two together. Young has played at a level over his last 10 NFL starts that Richardson has really never reached. He's still considered much more of a project, whereas Young feels a whole lot closer to a franchise player.

Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) lines up behind Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Still, with both being eligible in the offseason, one NFL insider doesn't think they'll get it just yet. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon said, "Fellow Stroud draft class members Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson can’t be counted out for 2026, but it’s really hard to imagine either doing enough in 2025 to suddenly land elite money next offseason. Even if either player emerges, they’d likely have to wait for 2027. The reward for a strong showing this year would likely be limited to having their fifth-year options exercised in ‘26."

Young still has more mediocre games than good on tape, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Panthers exercise some patience. However, they could use that as a way to get Young locked down for cheaper. If Young dominates next season like he did at the end of last season, the Panthers could extend him rather than waiting for another full season of top-level play. Instead of a possible $60 million salary, Carolina could take a little bit of a risk and sign him earlier for $45-50 million.

