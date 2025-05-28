All Panthers

Panthers' young star surprisingly picked as the team's bounce-back candidate

Can Carolina's top corner return to form this fall?

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) questions a call by the official during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) questions a call by the official during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 season is one everyone on the Carolina Panthers' defense would like to forget, Jaycee Horn included. Although the star corner finally stayed on the field for a full season, it was a year full of inconsistent play.

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus tabbed Horn as the Panthers' bounce-back candidate for 2025.

"Horn’s 2024 season had its ups and downs. On the positive side, he played over 1,000 snaps for the first time in his career and earned a team-high 80.9 run-defense grade. However, he also posted a career-low 59.1 coverage grade. He wasn’t helped by a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league across the board. The improvement of his supporting cast — including the addition of safety Tre’Von Moehrig — should benefit Horn as much as anyone."

Despite the somewhat disappointing season, Horn landed a four-year, $100 million contract extension this spring. Although Horn didn't play his best ball, I could think of several others who fit the bounce-back description much better.

Defensive lineman Derrick Brown essentially missed all of 2024 with a knee injury and needs to have a big year for Carolina's defense to even have a shot at improving. For the same reasons, center Austin Corbett comes to mind. He's missed a significant amount of time over the past two seasons.

Performance-wise, I'd consider right guard Robert Hunt and linebacker Josey Jewell. Hunt was certainly an improvement from what the Panthers previously had at the position, but he wasn't as sharp as he was in 2023 in Miami. If he can get back to that level of football, Carolina's o-line will be considered among the best in the NFC. As for Jewell, he was a bit of a disappointment last year, and with Shaq Thompson no longer around, they'll need Jewell to be a key cog.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers defender put on notice for proving numbers can lie

Analyst: Panthers had too many holes to address in one offseason

Panthers named potential trade partner for Cowboys’ INT machine

Panthers projected to draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs in 2026

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News