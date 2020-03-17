AllPanthers
Newton Says He Never Asked for Trade

Schuyler Callihan

An interesting new development has occurred in the Cam Newton trade talks as Newton stated on Instagram that he never asked for a trade from the Carolina Panthers. 

“Stop with the word play! I never asked for it! There is no dodging this one! I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this, Newton said.

A few weeks ago, Newton also posted a video on Instagram of him in a workout yelling about the team not having loyalty. This is heading for a bad breakup between the two, despite many great memories and seasons throughout the years. 

What do you think of the Panthers shopping around Cam Newton? Discuss in the comment section below!

