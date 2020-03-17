Newton Says He Never Asked for Trade

An interesting new development has occurred in the Cam Newton trade talks as Newton stated on Instagram that he never asked for a trade from the Carolina Panthers.

“Stop with the word play! I never asked for it! There is no dodging this one! I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this, Newton said.

A few weeks ago, Newton also posted a video on Instagram of him in a workout yelling about the team not having loyalty. This is heading for a bad breakup between the two, despite many great memories and seasons throughout the years.

