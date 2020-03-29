NFC South Free Agency Tracker: Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers have had quite a wild ride through the first 10 days of NFL free agency. The team released Cam Newton, signed Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson, P.J. Walker, traded for Russell Okung among several other moves. Owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney have made an array of moves and look to continue doing so as they begin this new era with head coach Matt Rhule and company.

It is also wise to simultaneously keep tabs on what the Panthers divisional rivals have done in free agency as well. The NFC South is shaping out to be the most competitive it has been in several years with Tom Brady leaving New England for the Buccaneers and the reigning divisional champ Saints continue to load up with weapons on both sides of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons had a rather disappointing 7-9 season in 2019 and are using the 2020 offseason as an opportunity to retool their team to once again compete for the playoffs in the NFC.

As we sit a week and a half into free agency, let’s take a look at what moves the Atlanta Falcons have made including signings, departures, along with unrestricted free agents that have still yet to sign new contracts.

Atlanta Falcons Additions

RB Todd Gurley - Signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Falcons.

LB Dante Fowler - Signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Falcons.

TE Hayden Hurst - Hurst and a fourth-round pick traded from the Baltimore Ravens to Atlanta for Hurst, a second-round pick (No. 55 overall), and a fifth-round pick (No.157 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

WR Laquon Treadwell - Signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Falcons.

LB LaRoy Reynolds - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons.

OL Justin McCray - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons.

DT Tyeler Davison - Signed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Falcons.

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson - Re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year deal.

S Sharrod Neasman - Re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year deal.

FB Keith Smith - Signed a three-year, $5.5 million extension with the Falcons.

DE Steven Means - Signed a one-year, $910,000 extension with the Falcons

OG Justin McCray - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons.

OL John Wetzel - Re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year deal.

K Younghoe Koo - Signed a one-year, $750,000 extension with the Falcons.

P Ryan Allen - Signed a one-year, $1.05 million extension with the Falcons.

QB Matt Schaub - Falcons picked up his $2 million option for 2020.

Atlanta Falcons’ Departures

TE Austin Hooper - Signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

OG Wes Schweitzer - Signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Washington Redskins.

DE Vic Beasley - Signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

CB Desmond Trufant - Signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

LB De’Vondre Campbell - Signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Devonta Freeman - Cut by the team on March 17.

WR Justin Hardy - Will not re-sign with the team.

OT Ty Sambrailo - Released by the Falcons on March 16.

TE Luke Stocker - Released by the Falcons pending a physical.

S/LB Kemal Ishmael - Will not be re-signed by the Falcons.

DT Ra’Shede Hageman - Waived by the Falcons on January 13.

Atlanta Falcons’ Unrestricted Free Agents

RB Kenjon Barner

QB Matt Simms

DE Adrian Clayborn

DT Jack Crawford

S Johnathan Cyprien

CB Jamar Taylor

S J.J. Wilcox

What do you think of the Falcons free agency moves thus far? Where do they project to sit in the NFC South race? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

