NFC South News: Bucs 'Fear' Offensive Starter Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Some unfortunate news for the Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Tampa Buccaneers "fear" that starting center Ryan Jensen has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Bucs are facing a tough situation up front as they will be replacing its entire interior starters from last season. Left guard Alex Cappa signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, RG Ali Marpet retired, and now, Jensen could be out for the entire year. 2021 third round pick, Robert Hainsey out of Notre Dame filled in at center for the team during Friday's practice. 

