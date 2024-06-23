NFL Analyst Believes Panthers Have 'Sneaky Good' RB Group
The Carolina Panthers' ground game was pretty much non-existent in 2023. There's enough blame to go around, so we won't go deep into who was primarily at fault. Everyone involved in the operation failed to live up to expectations.
This offseason, GM Dan Morgan revamped the interior of the offensive line in effort to give his backs more of a chance to break more explosive runs. But he also added two new faces to the backfield in Jonathon Brooks and Rashaad Penny to go along with Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear. It might seem like a crowded room, but it will allow Carolina to fulfill their intentions of running the ball over and over and over again.
Expectations for the group as a whole are rather low, but Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus feels good about two backs in particular.
"Chuba Hubbard placed 18th in PFF wins above average last season (0.18), and the Panthers also drafted who I believe to be the top back in the 2024 NFL Draft in Jonathon Brooks, who earned an elite 92.0 rushing grade last season. If Brooks can progress nicely and confidently after his ACL tear in November, this has the chance to be a sneaky good group with an improved offensive line in front of them."- Trevor Sikkema
Sikkema ranked the Panthers' running back group 27th in the league, placing ahead of only the Giants, Broncos, Bengals, Raiders, and Cowboys.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Which Panthers Are Primed to Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2024?
A New Stadium Coming for the Panthers?