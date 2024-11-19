NFL analyst suggests atrocious idea for Panthers at QB in 2025
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers don't have a concrete plan at quarterback for 2025. Bryce Young continues to earn starts on a week-by-week basis and is under contract next year and beyond, but that doesn't mean he's automatically the plan. Depending on how these final seven games go, the Panthers may have a big decision to make.
If they do decide to look at other options, the draft may be a pathway as well as free agency/trade. In that instance, one NFL analyst has an idea for the Panthers that is mindbogglingly stupid: to bring in Daniel Jones.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports said, "Jones could head back home to Charlotte. He was born in Charlotte and went to high school in Charlotte before taking his talents east to play for the Duke Blue Devils. Bryce Young's future is unknown at this point, and veteran backup Andy Dalton is a free agent. Jones returning home to back up another quarterback, whether that be Young or a draft pick, makes some sense."
It shouldn't need to be said, but this would be a horrible idea for the Panthers. With worse starting receivers, Young outplayed Jones, who is a six-year veteran, in Munich. Jones currently makes $40 million, which is too much to be a league-worst starter or backup, which is what the New York Giants star currently is.
The Panthers may want to move on from Young next season, but there is just no logical reason they should be looking at Jones. He will cost them probably more money than Dalton would to be the backup, and he's a downgrade from Young or anyone else they could possibly get.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers hold steady, Chiefs fall from #1 spot
Where do the Carolina Panthers rank in total 2025 NFL draft capital?
Dave Canales finally announces QB decision for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Panthers announce 4 roster moves, including TE Ian Thomas to IR