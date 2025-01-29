NFL analyst names top priority for Carolina Panthers in 2025
The Carolina Panthers, after finishing 5-12, have a lot of needs. Most of those needs are on the defensive side of the ball. That unit was the worst in the NFL by a fair margin this year and gave up the most points in NFL history. Virtually every spot needs help on defense.
However, one NFL insider believes there's something else that needs to be at the top of Carolina's to-do list. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr acknowledged that there are a lot of holes on the roster, but he firmly believes one thing should take precedence.
NFL insider says wide receiver must be upgraded for the Panthers
Jeff Kerr thinks the Panthers should prioritize Bryce Young's development over all other things this offseason. "The Panthers have one of the best route runners in the game in Adam Thielen and a promising young player in Xavier Legette," he said. "They need more outside help for Young, who finally looked like a franchise quarterback after returning from being benched. They need to improve at a lot of positions, but Young's development is still the top priority."
It's no secret that Bryce Young needs another weapon. Even when he was playing extremely well down the stretch, too many times did his receivers let him down. He had to make the plays for them most of the time, not the other way around.
However, the defense was historically bad. With the league's worst defense, Young went 4-5 down the stretch with those receivers, and Thielen, Legette, and Jalen Coker all missed some time. If they can fix the defense, Young and company should be able to win them enough ball games with virtually the same offense as last year.
In my mind, wide receiver is a need, but it's one that falls squarely below edge rusher, interior defensive lineman, linebacker, and safety. It might be below a true center and another tight end, too.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to steal back key starter from Commanders
Bryce Young lands in the wrong tier of NFL QB rankings
What Greg Olsen said about Bryce Young’s big turnaround