NFL draft analyst identifies 3 potential landing spots for Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers are likely to clean house at the NFL Trade Deadline, and that may include a blockbuster deal for Jaycee Horn. The former number-eight overall pick has had injuries but is healthy this year. That's more than most other Panthers defenders can say. He's played well, and The Draft Network NFL analyst Justin Melo has three possible spots for the corner to go.
NFL analyst suggests three Jaycee Horn landing spots
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens got diced up by Jameis Winston, and their secondary is riddled with injuries. T.J. Tampa is on IR, and both Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are banged up. Horn would be an excellent fit and improve their secondary right away according to Melo.
2. Minnesota Vikings
The 5-2 Minnesota Vikings don't need much help on offense, so any additions should come on defense. Stephon Gilmore hasn't worked out, and Horn would be a huge upgrade to the 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It would hurt to see Jaycee Horn in a rival uniform, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a lot of sense. They're one of the best teams in the NFC South, but injury and inexperience have played a big role in their secondary according to Melo. Horn would fix both of those issues immediately.
