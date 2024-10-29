All Panthers

NFL draft analyst identifies 3 potential landing spots for Jaycee Horn

Zach Roberts

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers interacts with fans before the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
The Carolina Panthers are likely to clean house at the NFL Trade Deadline, and that may include a blockbuster deal for Jaycee Horn. The former number-eight overall pick has had injuries but is healthy this year. That's more than most other Panthers defenders can say. He's played well, and The Draft Network NFL analyst Justin Melo has three possible spots for the corner to go.

NFL analyst suggests three Jaycee Horn landing spots

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens got diced up by Jameis Winston, and their secondary is riddled with injuries. T.J. Tampa is on IR, and both Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are banged up. Horn would be an excellent fit and improve their secondary right away according to Melo.

2. Minnesota Vikings

The 5-2 Minnesota Vikings don't need much help on offense, so any additions should come on defense. Stephon Gilmore hasn't worked out, and Horn would be a huge upgrade to the 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It would hurt to see Jaycee Horn in a rival uniform, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a lot of sense. They're one of the best teams in the NFC South, but injury and inexperience have played a big role in their secondary according to Melo. Horn would fix both of those issues immediately.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

