NFL draft expert predicts Panthers will play spoiler against Falcons in Week 18
And just like that, the first chapter of the Dave Canales era in Carolina is about to come to a close. This Sunday, the Panthers will take the field for the final time this season in Atlanta, looking to dash the Falcons' hopes of making the playoffs.
Atlanta does need some help from New Orleans this weekend in order to surpass Tampa Bay for the division crown, but first things first, they have to take care of the 4-12 Panthers.
Most predictions for this week's game have the Falcons doing their part, sending Carolina to a 4-13 finish. But there's at least one prominent NFL analyst, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, who has the Panthers playing spoiler for the second time this season. A couple of weeks ago, the Panthers eliminated the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention with a 36-30 win in overtime.
Jeremiah has the Panthers winning a tight one, 23-20.
As the Panther fan noted in the tweet shared above, there is a contingent of Panthers fans who may root for a loss this weekend for draft purposes. You never want to lose a game, especially one to your bitter rival, but the outcome of this game will, without question, significantly impact where Carolina picks in the 2025 draft.
