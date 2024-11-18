NFL Draft Order 2025: Where do Panthers stand after Week 11?
The Carolina Panthers enjoyed their bye week after a hard-fought victory in Munich. While they did not play, their draft status did change. The back-to-back wins moved them to ninth overall with a bevy of tiebreakers and other teams just behind them. After Week 11, other teams moved around and it shifted the Panthers.
Now, they're picking eighth overall. Despite not being active, they moved up a spot in the order. The Panthers are 3-7, and they're ahead of the New York Jets, New England Patriots (both 3-8), New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans (all 2-8), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9).
They're still within shouting distance of that first overall pick, though it looks less and less likely with each week that they'll land it. Still, they're picking in the top 10, which is ideal for a team in their situation. If they can avoid the first overall pick, it means their roster is not as bad as it seems and it might mean that they don't need to look into another QB at the top of the draft.
Things can change quickly, though. The Panthers host the Chiefs, who are more likely than not to end the Panthers' winning streak. That could send them higher in the 2025 NFL Draft.
