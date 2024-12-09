NFL expert on what Bryce Young needs to do to secure Panthers’ QB1 job
In a span of a few weeks, Bryce Young has completely rewritten the narrative of his career. He has been playing extremely well since returning from the bench, indicating to many that the Carolina Panthers no longer have a decision to make on him. One NFL expert believes it's not cemented yet, but if Young can do one thing, he can earn the starting job for the future.
What one NFL expert needs to see from Bryce Young
Bryce Young has been a revelation lately, especially over the last three weeks. Facing teams with a combined 25-9 record, Young has thrown one interception in those games. NFL expert Aaron Schatz said, "I keep waiting for Young to turn back into a pumpkin, and it's not happening. Three more games of this, and I think you can feel comfortable with him as the QB next year and hope he grows some more in 2025."
Young has faced arguably the toughest tasks he will this season. He returned against the Denver Broncos and their first-ranked pass defense. He faced the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and their first overall defense. Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles threw the third-best pass defense at him, and he not only survived but arguably thrived.
Young faces the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (again), and Atlanta Falcons down the stretch. Assuming he doesn't implode, Schatz believes the Panthers can confidently roll into 2025 with Young under center.
