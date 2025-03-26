NFL insider predicts Panthers to add 'capable veteran' WR to help Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers still need a high-end wide receiver, or at least someone Bryce Young can rely on. They have an aging Adam Thielen, an inexperienced and often underwhelming Xavier Legette, a former undrafted rookie Jalen Coker, and David Moore. It's not a very inspiring wide receiver room right now.
The draft can remedy that, but there are also some free agents still remaining. The New England Patriots swooped in and got Stefon Diggs, but there are still some interesting veterans out there. That includes Amari Cooper, a player Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports believes the Panthers could take a swing on.
"After bringing quarterback Bryce Young back to life, the Panthers have a good chance of having a better 2025 season but that can’t happen without adding another capable veteran. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are the future of this passing game that will help Young grow but if they want to see results, they should give Cooper a chance," Palacios said. "The wide receiver has been a part of a rebuilding team before and he could do the same with the Panthers who are still in those stages."
Palacios said that Dave Canales could rotate in and out Thielen and Cooper since they're both on the older side to keep them fresh. "Bryce Young won’t get far without some pass catchers who have experience. Cooper might not be the same but if he can stay healthy, the Panthers aren’t losing anything if they bank on him for a one-year contract," he argued.
The Panthers do still need a wide receiver, but the signing of David Moore may preclude them from adding another. They do technically need more than four wide receivers, but are they going to spend on someone of Cooper's caliber? Maybe not.
