NFL insider predicts Super Bowl champ DL to sign with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers had the worst run defense by a wide margin last year. Perhaps correlated, they also gave up the most points in NFL history last year. They need to fix the unit, and it probably starts up front after they yielded almost 200 yards rushing per game and over 3,000 cumulatively.
There are some intriguing defensive line prospects in the draft. Mason Graham may not be available when the Panthers pick, though, so they might have to pursue other options. One NFL insider believes a recent Super Bowl champion could be on the way to aid Derrick Brown in 2025.
NFL analyst says Panthers could be in on Milton Williams
In the Super Bowl, Milton Williams put on a show. It could lead to an $85 million contract, and that would give the Panthers a very expensive defensive interior. That said, it's hard to deny how necessary a move like that would be. Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks so, anyway.
"The Carolina Panthers spend their entire time building an offense for quarterback Bryce Young last offseason. With Derrick Brown returning and Jadeveon Clowney hopefully to remain with the team, the Panthers need another capable body to make their lives easier," Palacios said. "Perhaps, if these two men can open up the gaps, Williams could be an excellent addition to fill them."
The Panthers arguably need everything except cornerback on defense, but the defensive interior is perhaps the biggest need. Derrick Brown's return will provide a boon, but the run defense in 2023, when Brown had the most tackles by a DT in NFL history, still wasn't good. He can't do it on his own, which is where someone like Williams would be an excellent addition. He might have played himself out of Carolina's price range in the Super Bowl, though.
