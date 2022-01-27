NFL News: Broncos Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Head Coach
After weeks of interviews and even second interviews, the Denver Broncos have hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as its next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Hackett's NFL resume:
2006-07: Offensive quality control, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2008-09: Offensive quality control, Buffalo Bills
2013-14: Offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills
2015-16: Quarterbacks coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
2017-18: Offensive coordinator, Jacksonville Jaguars
2019-21: Offensive coordinator, Green Bay Packers
With all of the uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, the Broncos could be a potential landing spot for the 38-year-old quarterback with Hackett in place. Rodgers and Hackett have a great relationship and stated back in November, “Hope he doesn’t go anywhere… unless I do."
Hackett also interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars opening and was scheduled for a second interview with them today.
