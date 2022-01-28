Skip to main content

NFL News: Giants Hire Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

The Bills have their new leader.

The New York Giants are expected to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as its next head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Daboll also received interest from the Miami Dolphins and was scheduled to interview a second time for the job. He has several years of experience in the league and has been a coordinator with four different organizations. It's clear that this hire is to help take quarterback Daniel Jones to the next level as he enters year four of his career.

Daboll's NFL resume

2007-08: Quarterbacks coach, New York Jets

2009-10: Offensive coordinator, Cleveland Browns

2011: Offensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins

Read More

2012: Offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

2013-16: Tight Ends coach, New England Patriots

2018-21: Offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

For more on this hire, go check out Giants Country.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17083157_168388579_lowres
News

NFL News: Giants Hire Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

1 minute ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 5.06.21 PM
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

8 hours ago
USATSI_16574705_168388579_lowres
GM Report

OFFICIAL: Panthers Fill Special Teams Coordinator Position

21 hours ago
USATSI_17211678_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Should the Panthers Consider Moving McCaffrey to Wide Receiver?

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Promote Salary Cap Manager Samir Suleiman

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17449612_168388579_lowres
GM Report

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger Officially Retires

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_13544685_168388579_lowres
News

NFL News: Broncos Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Head Coach

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_13127281_168388579_lowres
News

NFL News: Bears Settle on New Head Coach

Jan 27, 2022