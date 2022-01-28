NFL News: Giants Hire Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

The New York Giants are expected to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as its next head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Daboll also received interest from the Miami Dolphins and was scheduled to interview a second time for the job. He has several years of experience in the league and has been a coordinator with four different organizations. It's clear that this hire is to help take quarterback Daniel Jones to the next level as he enters year four of his career.

Daboll's NFL resume

2007-08: Quarterbacks coach, New York Jets

2009-10: Offensive coordinator, Cleveland Browns

2011: Offensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins

2012: Offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

2013-16: Tight Ends coach, New England Patriots

2018-21: Offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

