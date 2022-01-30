NFL News: Raiders Make Head Coaching Hire
Sunday afternoon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Josh McDaniels is expected to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels does have previous head coaching experience in the league but that was way back in 2009-10 with the Denver Broncos. After going 11-17 over parts of two seasons, the Broncos relieved him of his duties.
Josh McDaniels' resume
2001: Personal assistant, New England Patriots
2002-03: Defensive assistant, New England Patriots
2004: Quarterbacks coach, New England Patriots
2005-08: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, New England Patriots
2009-10: Head coach, Denver Broncos
2011: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, St. Louis Rams
2012-21: Offensive coordinator, New England Patriots
