NFL News: Raiders Make Head Coaching Hire

The Las Vegas Raiders have their guy.

Sunday afternoon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Josh McDaniels is expected to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels does have previous head coaching experience in the league but that was way back in 2009-10 with the Denver Broncos. After going 11-17 over parts of two seasons, the Broncos relieved him of his duties. 

Josh McDaniels' resume

2001: Personal assistant, New England Patriots

2002-03: Defensive assistant, New England Patriots

2004: Quarterbacks coach, New England Patriots

2005-08: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, New England Patriots

2009-10: Head coach, Denver Broncos

2011: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, St. Louis Rams

2012-21: Offensive coordinator, New England Patriots

