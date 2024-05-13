NFL Officially Drops Schedule Release Date
The NFL announced Monday morning that the 2024 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15th at 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.
The Carolina Panthers will find out when one of their games is a little earlier in the day as the NFL will reveal the dates and opponents for the international games during a two-hour schedule release special on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Carolina will play a game this season in Munich, Germany.
Carolina Panthers' opponents for 2024
Home: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Road: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders
