NFL Trade Deadline: Best possible destination for every potential Panthers trade asset
Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, it is very clear that the 2024 Carolina Panthers are going absolutely nowhere. They're 1-7 and they inch closer to the number one overall pick (again, but this time, they can actually use it). Last year, they didn't do much at the deadline, and that was probably a mistake. This year, they may want to clean house of all potential assets. Here's where they could go.
Bryce Young to the Rams
Bryce Young is the most interesting piece of trade bait. After showcasing a renewed confidence and a much better performance on Sunday, his value shot up even if he still had two interceptions. The Los Angeles Rams make the most sense, as they can ride out the remainder of Matthew Stafford's career and develop Young in the meantime.
Miles Sanders to the Cowboys
Fresh off one of his stronger games in a Panthers uniform, it's all but assured that Miles Sanders will wear a different uniform in a few weeks. He's been better this year, so a team like the Dallas Cowboys could use him. Their run game has not been good this year, and he could provide a spark in tandem with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.
Diontae Johnson to the 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season. Kyle Shanahan reportedly likes Diontae Johnson. The Panthers don't have Johnson beyond this season. It's a perfect match. It would also likely net a fairly decent return since the 9ers and other teams might be desperate and the Panthers only traded an expiring contract and a late pick-swap.
Adam Thielen to the Cowboys
The Cowboys offense overall has struggled, and running back isn't the only upgrade they need. Adam Thielen, when he returns from injury, would be a great addition to their roster. It would give them a reliable target in the short and intermediate range in someone who caught over 100 passes last year.
Jadaveon Clowney to the Seahawks
Jadaveon Clowney hasn't looked great at times this year, but he's still a valuable edge rusher. The Seattle Seahawks employ Mike McDonald, the former defensive coordinator who coaxed a career year out of Clowney in 2023. The Carolina reunion isn't working, and with Clowney under contract until 2026, he could bring in a good return.
Jaycee Horn to the Colts
Cornerback is a major position of need with the Indianapolis Colts, who are still a potential playoff team at 4-4. Jaycee Horn would be a fantastic addition to any contender. It is worth mentioning that the haul for Horn should be impressive if the Panthers move on from truthfully the only impact defender they have left.
