No Return Date Set for Minicamps Despite Reports

News broke last week that the Carolina Panthers were aiming to potentially re-open their facilities in early June, continuing their virtual offseason program until the team finalizes a return date. There is a general idea for when teams will re-open facilities, with 12 teams already having done so, but one question yet to be answered is when NFL minicamps will begin.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported that NFL head coaches "could return to team facilities as early as next week" as teams continue to gradually open their doors corresponding to their state government’s regulations and re-opening plans amid COVID-19.

Additionally, Robinson reported that if coaches can resume their in-house work next week in team facilities that NFL minicamps could potentially begin as early as June 15 or as late as June 27 depending on coronavirus data and “whether a handful of franchises get a ‘go-ahead’ signal from state governments to resume full operations.”

Brian McCarthy, NFL vice president of communications, shot down the report, saying that the league has yet to put a date on a potential return as they continue to work with the NFLPA on a re-opening plan.

NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter also confirmed from the players’ side that there has not been an agreement for a re-opening plan and any reports about “coming back to work” is hypothetical.

Until then, teams will continue their virtual offseason programs and wait until an agreement has been reached for players and coaches to return to facilities.

What is your prediction for how the upcoming NFL season will play out? When do you think it is wise to start-up mini camps?

