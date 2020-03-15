AllPanthers
OFFICIAL: New CBA Has Been Approved

Schuyler Callihan

On Sunday morning, the final votes were tallied showing that the new 10-year CBA has passed following a 1,019- 959 yes/no vote (51.5%-48.5%).

First and foremost, what seems to be the biggest change in the new deal is the addition of a 17th game to the regular season. The added game will not happen before the 2021 season, but will be implemented very soon. The uneven number of games could have some teams playing either one more home games or one more away games, unless a "neutral site" game is scheduled.

Along with the addition of an extra regular season game, there will also be an additional playoff team per conference, which could happen as soon as this upcoming season. This would allow more teams to be in the playoff hunt down the final month of the season and all of a sudden a 1-3 or 2-5 start to the season isn't as tragic as it would be in years past.

The new agreement states that a team cannot use both the franchise tag and transition tag, which will impact several teams. The only player I believe the Panthers would really consider placing a franchise tag on is cornerback James Bradberry. However, if a long-term deal seems inevitable, they may be willing to move on in a different direction. 

Over the last week or so, some players took to Twitter to voice their opinions of the then-proposed CBA.

Russell Okung is a member of the NLFPA and was in the running for becoming the NFLPA's new president until he withdrew himself from the race.

Both Eric Reid and newly acquired offensive lineman Russell Okung are not big fans of the new CBA. It will be interesting to see how this new agreement plays out and whether or not it creates any separation not only in the Panthers locker room, but locker rooms across the league. 

What are your thoughts on the new CBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

