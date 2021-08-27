OFFICIAL: New Orleans Saints Name Starting QB

The New Orleans Saints have put an end to their quarterback battle as head coach Sean Payton announced that Jameis Winston has won the job over Taysom Hill, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Winston had a sharp outing in the team's most recent preseason game against Jacksonville, completing 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hill struggled with the twos going just 11/20 for 138 yards and one score.

Payton's choice of Winston doesn't come as a surprise considering he has one of the strongest arms in the league and gives them more flexibility with their play calls. When Drew Brees went down last year, Payton turned to Hill due to familiarity with the offense, and let's be honest, Hill is a more conservative player and in the midst of a run at the playoffs, Payton did not want Winston out there turning the ball over trying to do too much.

Winston has had a history of making some bad decisions with the football and has a gunslinger mentality which can get him into trouble every now and then. During his last season as the starter in Tampa Bay, Winston tossed for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. Despite Payton naming Winston the starter, Taysom Hill will still have his own package of plays and play a very similar role that we have seen in the past.

Carolina will get their first look at the Saints in Week 2 in Charlotte.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.