OFFICIAL: Panthers Claim DT Bruce Hector Off Waivers

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday evening, the Carolina Panthers claimed Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector off of waivers, per team release.

In his two seasons in Philadelphia, Hector appeared in 11 games, making just one start. He has only played 135 snaps in his career and was only apart of 6.5% of defensive plays, so there is a lot of question marks about what he brings to the Panthers' organization.

During his career at the University of South Florida, Hector accounted for 90 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 31 career games.

The team also waived wide receiver TreVontae Hights who signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

