OFFICIAL: Panthers Release QB Cam Newton

Schuyler Callihan

The news is finally official. The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have released franchise quarterback Cam Newton.

The 30-year old quarterback will certainly go down as the best quarterback in the team's 25 year history. He threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with a career record of 68-55-1 as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. Newton also won the NFL MVP award in 2015, where he tossed for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Carolina was unable to find a trade partner for Newton, which led to his release. 

The Panthers will now turn over the keys to the offense to newly signed Teddy Bridegwater, who agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Here are other stories on Cam Newton from this past week:

Carolina Fumbled the Cam Newton Situation

A Timeline of the Cam Newton Saga

Reliving the Best Moments of the Cam Newton Era

