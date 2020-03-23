AllPanthers
OFFICIAL: Teddy Bridgewater Signs with Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. According to spotrac.com, Bridgewater will make a base salary of $8 million in 2020, $17 million in 2021 and $20 million in 2022 and also has a signing bonus of $15 million. If released, the Panthers will be forced to consume $5 million in dead money.

Not only have the Panthers found their new potential starting quarterback, but they also signed XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker on a two-year deal earlier today, who will come in and compete for the backup spot with second year man Will Grier.

Last season, Bridgewater filled in as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints when Drew Brees went down with an injury, causing him to miss five games. Just once everyone thought the Saints would fall out of playoff contention, Bridgewater's heroics kept them at pace with a 5-0 record during his five starts. On the season, he threw for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns and completed passes at a 67.9% clip.

Are you happy with the signing of Teddy Bridgewater? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

