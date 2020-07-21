OFFICIAL: Troy Pride & Kenny Robinson Ink Rookie Deals with Panthers

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers officially agreed to deals with 2020 draft picks Troy Pride Jr. (CB - Notre Dame and Kenny Robinson (S - West Virginia/XFL).

Pride Jr. was the Panthers fourth round selection out of Notre Dame and is expected to add depth at the corner position. Aside from Donte Jackson and Eli Apple, there's not a lot of promise at corner, so Pride Jr. should be able to slide into the rotation fairly early in his rookie season.

The Panthers took Robinson in the fifth round and he brings professional experience to the team as he was the first player to be drafted into the NFL out of the XFL, which the league has since dissipated. Juston Burris and Tre Boston will likely start the season in the back end, but look for Robinson and fellow draftee Jeremy Chinn to get a look at starting as the season progresses.

The Carolina Panthers have now signed three of their seven draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. DE Yetur Gross-Matos, S Jeremy Chinn, DL Bravvion Roy, and CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver remain unsigned.

What kind of rookie seasons are you expecting from Troy Pride Jr. and Kenny Robinson? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

