OFFICIAL: Yetur Gross-Matos Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos becomes the fourth 2020 NFL Draft pick the Panthers have signed and the third in just the last two days, joining CB Troy Pride Jr. (Notre Dame) and S Kenny Robinson (West Virginia).

Gross-Matos was the Panthers' second round pick and was considered a steal as he was given a first round draft grade by numerous draft experts. In his three years at Penn State, Gross-Matos recorded 111 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks.

With the Panthers being extremely young on the edge, Gross-Matos should be in great position to contribute early in 2020, should he catch onto things rather quickly. Stephen Weatherly should be a starter, so it'll depend on where they line Brian Burns up as to whether or not Gross-Matos will start or come off the bench.

What do you expect from Yetur Gross-Matos during his rookie season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

