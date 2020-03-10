Okung Files Complaint Against NFLPA

Newly acquired Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung, has filed a complaint against the NFLPA for CBA negotiations happening in "bad faith". Okung cites cancellation of bargaining sessions, insufficient authority to bargain, refusal to provide information, imposing conditions on bargaining, boulwarism, surface bargaining, unilateral changes, refusal to sign a written agreement, and many other reasons that you can find below.

Okung isn't just voicing his opinion, he is a member of the NFLPA executive committee and he, among several other players from around the league do not approve of the proposed 17-game regular season.

A 17-game schedule draws pause for concern as many feel it is not in the player's best interest to make the regular season longer than the current 16-game slate. Several players such as J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers are also opposed to the new CBA.

Last month, the executive committee voted 6–5 not to recommend the proposed CBA to players. It then moved to a vote from 32 team representatives at the NFL combine, where the the vote stood at 17–14. There must be a two-thirds vote to pass the proposed CBA. A two day extension of the vote was granted with the new deadline set for this Saturday, March 14th at 11:59 p.m.

