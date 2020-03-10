AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Okung Files Complaint Against NFLPA

Schuyler Callihan

Newly acquired Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung, has filed a complaint against the NFLPA for CBA negotiations happening in "bad faith". Okung cites cancellation of bargaining sessions, insufficient authority to bargain, refusal to provide information, imposing conditions on bargaining, boulwarism, surface bargaining, unilateral changes, refusal to sign a written agreement, and many other reasons that you can find below. 

Okung isn't just voicing his opinion, he is a member of the NFLPA executive committee and he, among several other players from around the league do not approve of the proposed 17-game regular season.

A 17-game schedule draws pause for concern as many feel it is not in the player's best interest to make the regular season longer than the current 16-game slate. Several players such as J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers are also opposed to the new CBA.

Last month, the executive committee voted 6–5 not to recommend the proposed CBA to players. It then moved to a vote from 32 team representatives at the NFL combine, where the the vote stood at 17–14. There must be a two-thirds vote to pass the proposed CBA. A two day extension of the vote was granted with the new deadline set for this Saturday, March 14th at 11:59 p.m.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should The Panthers Trade Up To Draft Simmons?

Is Isaiah Simmons worth trading up for?

John Pentol

by

johnwallace1

What to Expect as Cam Newton Enters Contract Year

A pivotal season approaching for the Panthers franchise quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

How The Panthers Should Address The Tight End Position

With Greg Olsen gone, this is another missing gap that Carolina needs to fill going into the 2020 season.

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Pre-Draft Projected Offensive Starters

The Panthers may not be in a terrible spot offensively after all

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panther Josh Norman Signs With New Team

Interesting new landing spot for Josh Norman

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mock Draft 5.0

A full seven round projection of the Panthers picks

Schuyler Callihan

by

JBADDAD

Matt Miller Believes Panthers Will "Tank" for Trevor Lawrence

Does this make sense for the Carolina Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Latest Super Bowl 55 Odds

Can the Panthers surprise everyone in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Alex Highsmith Draft Profile

An in-depth look at the star defensive end from Charlotte

Schuyler Callihan

Todd McShay's Latest Draft Prediction for the Panthers

Panthers going with the big fella?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jacariwoodley2020