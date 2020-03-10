Okung Withdrawals from NFLPA President Race

Yesterday, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung filed a complaint against the NFLPA citing "bad faith" in the on-going CBA negotiations.

Okung is a member of the NFLPA executive committee and is one of four candidates to become the NFLPA's president - that was until this morning, according to multiple reports.

Sunday evening, Okung posted a tweet that described all of the unpleasantries surrounding the new CBA.

A big concern coming from the players is the extension of the regular season, moving it from its current 16-game slate, to 17 games. The risk of injury increases for many of these players being forced to play an extra regular season game. Yes, the pre-season would drop to three games equaling the same 20-game marathon, but many key contributors and starters aren't forced to play in those games.

Okung was in the running for NFLPA president, alongside Giants defensive back Michael Thomas, Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter and Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho.

What are your thoughts of the CBA dilemma? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

