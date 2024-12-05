Only one Carolina Panthers player missed the first practice for Week 14

All Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are getting healthier.

Zach Roberts

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after making a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are going to need all hands on deck if they're going to go on the road and beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The third in a string of consecutive games against 2023 playoff teams, this matchup is a tough one for Carolina. Fortunately, they seem to be getting healthier heading into it.

Out of all the injuries the Panthers currently have, only one player sat at practice yesterday. Jadeveon Clowney, who was likely given a vet day to rest his knee, didn't participate. Everyone else at least practiced in some capacity.

That includes Jalen Coker (quad) and Ja'Tavion Sanders, the latter of which had to be taken to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Week 12. He was in a non-contact jersey, but he was able to practice. Sanders was, but Coker was not limited at all. Josey Jewell (hamstring) and Caleb Farley (shoulder) were limited.

Nick Scott has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant. Clowney will likely play because he's been getting rest days all season long. Coker and Sanders will need to have their statuses monitored, as neither played last week, and Coker missed Week 12 as well.

Zach Roberts
Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

