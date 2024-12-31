Only one NFL cornerback is better than Panthers star Jaycee Horn in this stat
Without Jaycee Horn, the usually reliable Carolina Panthers pass defense was in utter shambles on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield passed for well over 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 win. Before that, they were allowing the 10th-fewest yards through the air. Horn's impact was sorely missed.
It's not as simple as Horn being the glue that held the secondary together, but he showed his value by being absent. Now, a new stat provides another angle on just how excellent the cornerback has truly been in 2024.
New stat shows dominance by Jaycee Horn
Among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 70 targets, just one has a better catch percentage allowed than Jaycee Horn. Of those 70+ targets, the Panthers cornerback has allowed a completion on just 50.7% of them. Only Derek Stingley Jr. is better at 46.7% this year.
Other notable cornerbacks that Horn is better than in this category are Christian Gonzalez, Tyrique Stevenson, Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold, Denzel Ward, and Joey Porter Jr. Patrick Surtain II, who is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, is not on the list, but he likely doesn't get targeted enough to qualify.
Horn has been a genuine lockdown corner. His stats against top-tier wide receivers are very good. He is reportedly interested in an extension, and the Panthers have a mutual interest in keeping the former first-round pick. His 2024 performance should drive his value up, but it should also convince the Panthers that there's no recourse but to extend him for a long time.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Garrett Wilson + 3 other WRs the Panthers should target in 2025
Panthers projected to draft award-winning Ohio State lineman
PFF grades: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen shine, OL does not
Dave Canales makes the right call at quarterback for Week 18