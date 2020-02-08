Pair of Panthers Make PFF Top 101 NFL Players List

There’s no doubt that the 2019 season was a disappointment for Carolina Panther fans, but there were a few bright spots including the play of two key players - running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly.

In a list recently put out by Pro Football Focus, the pair were both recognized as two of the top 101 NFL players from the 2019 season.

Christian McCaffrey, ranked 24th, had another stellar season becoming only the third player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,387) and also collect 1,000 (1,005) receiving yards in the same season. His 106 receptions topped an NFL record for most catches in a single season, a record he previously set in 2018. He also finished the season with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, which is the third highest mark in NFL history.

McCaffrey has a unique skillset in the fact that he’s just as good of a receiver as he is a rusher and can hurt you in a variety of ways. NFL GM’s dream of landing a guy of his caliber, but guys like McCaffrey are hard to come by. It’ll be interesting to see how Matt Rhule and new offensive coordinator, Joe Brady involve him in the offense.

The now former Panther, Luke Kuechly, checks in at No. 40 on the list.

Kuechly was not only viewed as one of the league’s most talented players at the position, but the smartest. There were many occasions throughout his career where opposing quarterbacks would attempt to make a check at the line of scrimmage, but Kuechly still knew what was coming. Simply put, he was a film junky that took film sessions seriously.

In his final season prior to his retirement, Kuechly racked up 144 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Although the Panthers see growth and development in Shaq Thomason, there’s no replacing Kuechly.

What are your thoughts on the Pro Football Focus top 101 players list? Did they get it right? Is there someone missing? Do you believe McCaffrey and Kuechly are too high or too low? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!



