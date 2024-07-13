Panther Profile: CB Chau Smith-Wade's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
With the 157th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (fifth round), the Carolina Panters selected Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 180 lbs
Age: 21
College: Washington State
2023 in Review:
Smith-Wade didn't record an interception in his final year at Washington State, but he was still rock solid in pass coverage, breaking up six passes. He was on pace for a career year across the board, but suffered an injury to the AC joint in his shoulder and missed the final five games of the season. He did play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and was a full participant during spring practice in Charlotte.
2024 Outlook:
Smith-Wade may not see the field a bunch as a rookie, but if he does, it will be as a nickel. Veteran Troy Hill will hold that role down for another year while he continues to develop. I asked secondary coach Jonathan Cooley earlier this spring what he can offer on the outside and he basically stated that he is strictly working at nickel for the time being. In addition to a somewhat limited role on defense, Smith-Wade will likely see significant action on multiple special teams units.
Career Stats (at Washington State):
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Interceptions
Passes Def.
2020
8
1
0
1
2021
16
0.5
1
3
2022
43
2.5
2
8
2023
35
2
0
6