Panther Profile: CB Dane Jackson's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers traded away cornerback Dante Jackson and brought in former Buffalo Bills corner Dane Jackson to replace him. Here's a little insight on the Panthers' newest corner.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 180 lbs
Age: 27
College: Pitt
2023 in Review:
Jackson took a step back in Buffalo in 2023, serving in more of a backup role after starting 14 games in 2022. In 15 games (six starts), Jackson tallied 39 tackles, five passes defended, and one forced fumble.
2024 Outlook:
Jackson may not know it, but he enters his first year in Carolina under a lot of pressure. The Panthers don't have much depth in the cornerback room and with Jaycee Horn's injury history, Jackson needs to do his part and then some. Personally, I feel the Panthers should look to add competition for this starting spot but with very little cap space, it may have to be something they kick down the road. During his one season as a full-time starter two years ago, Jackson played fairly well notching 57 tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Def.
Interceptions
2020 (BUF)
15
5
1
2021 (BUF)
41
6
0
2022 (BUF)
57
12
2
2023 (BUF)
39
5
0