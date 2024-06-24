Panther Profile: CB Jaycee Horn's Stats, Info & Projected Role
Former first-round pick Jaycee Horn enters his fourth season in the NFL but has yet to really establish himself as a premier corner due to having missed so much time to injury. This offseason, Horn took a different approach to his offseason workout regimen by doing more weight lifting which he hopes will help prevent the injury bug from following him around for a fourth straight year.
Height: 6'1" Weight: 200 lbs
Age: 24
College: South Carolina
2023 in Review:
Once again, Horn had an injury-plagued season that limited him to just six games. In the offseason, he dealt with an ankle sprain that caused him to sit out OTAs and minicamp and then in the season, he suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against Atlanta, putting him on the shelf for ten games. When he returned, he was arguably the Panthers' best defender, especially in the secondary. In the final game of the year, he logged three passes defended against Tampa Bay.
Expected Role in 2024:
Expectations are always high for Horn, but they will be higher than ever in 2024 with Dane Jackson and a bunch of question marks filling out the Carolina corner room. He'll have to do more than just stay on the field which is already a big hurdle, he will need to be elite in order to make up for the rest of the group. Even if healthy, I seriously doubt teams will challenge him very often. They'll take advantage of the other soft spots on the field rather than play with fire.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Defended
Interceptions
2021 (CAR)
5
1
1
2022 (CAR)
53
7
3
2023 (CAR)
27
5
0