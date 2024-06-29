Panther Profile: CB Troy Hill's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers added a veteran piece to their secondary last season, brining in Troy Hill to reunite with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who spent some time together in Los Angeles.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 180 lbs
Age: 32
College: Oregon
2023 in Review:
Hill came up clutch for the Panthers, carving out a role as the nickel in Evero's defense. The Panthers really didn't have anyone on the roster that could cover the slot and because of Hill's play, it kind of forced Jeremy Chinn to watch most of the action from the sideline. Hill finished the year with 48 tackles, six passes defended, three tackle for loss, and one interception.
2024 Outlook:
Hill will serve as the Panthers' top nickel option once again and will help groom rookie Chau Smith-Wade. Because of the lack of depth on the outside, Hill could see more work out there although he's better suited to play inside. Despite entering his age 33 season, Hill can be a key piece to what the Panthers are trying to accomplish defensively. His long history with Evero's scheme will allow him to be one of Carolina's most consistent pieces in the secondary.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Interceptions
Passes Defended
2015 (CIN)
6
0
0
0
2016 (LAR)
40
1
0
2
2017 (LAR)
18
0
0
4
2018 (LAR)
34
1
2
5
2019 (LAR)
43
1
2
8
2020 (LAR)
77
1
3
10
2021 (CLE)
49
7
0
1
2022 (LAR)
67
1
1
4
2023 (CAR)
48
3
1
6